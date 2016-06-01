UPDATE 1-China Jan factory activity expands for 6th month at modest pace-official PMI
* Jan factory PMI 51.3 (Dec 51.4), services PMI 54.6 (Dec 54.5)
June 1Internet Media Services SA :
* Said on Tuesday it signed investment agreement to buy majority stake in Laboratorium Projektow Innowacyjnych Sp. z o.o. (LabPi)
* The agreement was signed between IMS and majority shareholder and chairman of LabPi, Jacek Kwasniak, minority shareholder of LabPi, Epic Ventures Sp. z o.o., Michal Ziemski and Inlabs Sp. z o.o.
* LabPi is developing "Funbox- mobile jukebox" application
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Jan factory PMI 51.3 (Dec 51.4), services PMI 54.6 (Dec 54.5)
TOKYO, Feb 1 Nintendo Co Ltd said on Wednesday it plans to release two or three mobile games every year, a day after the Japanese videogames maker disappointed investors with a one-third cut to its full-year operating profit outlook.
* Says the co plans to sell entire 100 percent stake in Daiki Sound Co., Ltd