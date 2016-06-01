BRIEF-Saudi Egyptian Investment and Finance FY profit falls
* FY net profit EGP 16.3 million versus EGP 105.2 million year ago
June 1 (Reuters) -
** Bank Zenit plans on June 3 book building for secondary public offering (SPO) of 3 billion rouble ($44.80 million) BO-10 series bonds
** Offering price benchmark is not less than 100 pct from nominal value which corresponds to yield in a year of 12.1 pct per annum
For further company coverage:
Source text for Eikon: ($1 = 66.9610 roubles) (Written by Kira Zavyalova, translated by Gdynia newsroom)
* FY net profit EGP 16.3 million versus EGP 105.2 million year ago
DUBAI, Feb 5 Positive economic data and firm oil prices may buoy Saudi Arabia's stock market on Sunday, but a fourth-quarter earnings miss by Industries Qatar could dampen that market.
* FY net loss 331,842 dinars versus net loss of 20.8 million dinars year ago Source:(http://bit.ly/2kFHuyN) Further company coverage: