June 1 Oncology Venture Sweden AB :

* New rights issue oversubscribed

* New rights issue was signed to about 28.8 million Swedish crowns ($3.47 million), representing a subscription rate of about 140 pct

* Through the rights issue, the company will be provided about 20.7 million crowns before issue costs

