BRIEF-Clovis Oncology and Strata Oncology announce collaboration in prostate cancer development program
* Clovis Oncology and Strata Oncology announce collaboration to accelerate enrollment in rucaparib prostate cancer development program
June 1 Oncology Venture Sweden AB :
* New rights issue oversubscribed
* New rights issue was signed to about 28.8 million Swedish crowns ($3.47 million), representing a subscription rate of about 140 pct
* Through the rights issue, the company will be provided about 20.7 million crowns before issue costs
Source text: bit.ly/1XfWOQF
Further company coverage:
($1 = 8.3058 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Clovis Oncology and Strata Oncology announce collaboration to accelerate enrollment in rucaparib prostate cancer development program
* Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc receives notice of authorization from Health Canada for the conduct of its clinical trial with its PPTGR topical product Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Critical outcome technologies announces departure of chief scientific officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: