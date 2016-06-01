Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
June 1 Mobile Loyalty Holding AB :
* Gives forecast and calculates positive cash flow during Q4 2016
* Sees Q2 2016 net sales of 1.1 million Swedish crowns ($132,361.08)
* Sees Q3 2016 net sales of 1.6 million crowns
* Sees Q4 2016 net sales of 3.3 million crowns
* Sees Q2 2016 EBT of loss 2.9 million crowns
* Sees Q3 2016 EBT of loss 1.6 million crowns
* Sees Q4 2016 EBT of loss 63,000 crowns
Source text: bit.ly/1TPXL0X Further company coverage:
($1 = 8.3106 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)