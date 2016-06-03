BRIEF-National Bank Investments announces changes to National Bank Consensus Funds
* National Bank of Canada - Change of portfolio manager for National Bank Consensus International Equity Fund, national Bank Consensus American Equity Fund
(Corrects value of rights issue in the first bullet point to 5.9 million Swedish crowns as well as value of share capital increase in the second bullet point to 294,285.71 crowns. Company corrected its own statement.)
June 1 Stureguld Sverige AB :
* Board resolved to conduct rights issue of up to 5.9 million Swedish crowns ($722,712)
* At full subscription, company's share capital will increase with 294,285.71 crowns to 1, 324,285.71 crowns
* For one share held, holder receives one subscription right
* Seven shares held in the company entitle to subscribe for two new shares
* Subscription price is 0.20 crown per share
* Subscription period runs from June 13 to June 28
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SAO PAULO/RIO DE JANEIRO, February 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the National ratings of China Construction Bank Brasil S.A. (CCB Brasil) as follows: --Long-term National rating at 'AAA(bra)'; Outlook Stable; --Short-term National rating at 'F1+(bra)'. KEY RATING DRIVERS - NATIONAL RATINGS China Construction Bank (Brasil) S.A.'s (CCB Brasil) National Ratings are driven by the high ability and propensity of the ultimate parent
