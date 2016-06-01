June 1 Storytel AB :

* Says to carry out new share issue of up to 2.5 million euros (about 23 million Swedish crowns)

* Will offer up to 650,000 new class B shares

* Issue to be directed towards clients of Avanza

* Aim is to, among others, diversify shareholder base

* Subscription price to be 6 pct lower than average volume weighted price in period June 1-10

Source text: bit.ly/1WwHYVk

