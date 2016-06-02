UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 1 AS Roma SpA :
* Said on Wednesday that Italo Zanzi has resigned as CEO and member of the club's board of directors to pursue other opportunities
* Zanzi submitted his resignation from the office effective from June 30 and agreed to provide all necessary support during the transition stage
Source text for Eikon: www.1info.it
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources