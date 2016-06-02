Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
June 2 Singulus Technologies AG :
* Said on Wednesday withdraws the currently prevailing forecasts for the business years 2016 and 2017 with immediate effect
* The reason is order with a unit of the Chinese state-owned enterprise China National Building Materials (CNBM) in excess of 110 million euros ($123.22 million) for the delivery of production machines for CIGS solar modules, which was received a couple of days ago
* Contrary to previous expectations, major parts of sales and earnings realization will be delayed to after the turn of the year 2016 and into the business year 2017, because the contract has been signed later than it had been expected during preparing the forecast
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8927 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)