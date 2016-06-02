June 2Social Commerce Group SE :

* Said on Wednesday published audited annual financial statements for 2015

* Said FY 2015 consolidated revenue of 1.033 million euros ($1.16 million) vs 798,964.65 euros year ago

* FY financial result at -57,511.90 euros vs -33,277.20 euros year ago

* Said for 2016 expects sales of approximately 5 million euros and the first slightly positive result

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.8927 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)