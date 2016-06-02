BRIEF-Patrizia Immobilien sells 10 office properties in German state of Hesse
* Sale's price is in three-digit million range Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 2Social Commerce Group SE :
* Said on Wednesday published audited annual financial statements for 2015
* Said FY 2015 consolidated revenue of 1.033 million euros ($1.16 million) vs 798,964.65 euros year ago
* FY financial result at -57,511.90 euros vs -33,277.20 euros year ago
* Said for 2016 expects sales of approximately 5 million euros and the first slightly positive result
($1 = 0.8927 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* CNP says in statement that conditions needed to complete the previously agreed deal have not been met
Feb 2 Swedish media group MTG said on Thursday it was aiming to grow profits and sales this year after posting a quarterly profit above market forecasts and proposing a raised dividend for 2016.