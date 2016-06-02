(Refiles brief to add information on expected takeover offer.)

June 2 BoConcept Holding A/S :

* Q4 EBIT ex-items 18 million Danish crowns ($2.71 million) versus 8 million crowns year ago

* 2016/17 revenue growth of 3-5 percent is expected compared to financial year 2015/16

* EBIT margin is expected to be at a level of 10 percent for financial year 2016/17

* Q4 revenue 308 million crowns versus 310 million crowns year ago

* Expects that an announcement on decision to launch voluntary public offer for company will be made