Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
June 2 Midas SA :
* Said on Wednesday that Polkomtel, a unit of Cyfrowy Polsat , bought the remaining 6.8 pct stake in Midas (100.1 mln shares) for 81.1 million zlotys ($20.7 million) and reaches 100 pct stake in the company
Source text for Eikon: and
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.9176 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)