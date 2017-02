June 2 Airway Medix SA :

* Said on Wednesday that Adiuvo Investments SA lowered its stake in company to 0.13 percent from 8.21 percent via sale of 4 million shares of Airway Medix

* 4 million shares of Airway Medix were sold at 1.23 zloty ($0.31) per share

($1 = 3.9238 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)