June 2 Beowulf Mining PLC :

* Says the Mining Inspectorate of Sweden has awarded the Company an Exploration Licence for Åtvidaberg nr 1, with the Company focusing on the prospect of polymetallic discoveries

* Licence is valid for 3 years from May 30, 2016

Source text: bit.ly/1sqzItj

