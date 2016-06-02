UPDATE 1-Aberdeen Asset hit by fresh outflows
* Sees outflows of 2.4 billion pounds in current quarter (Adds detail from statement, background, CEO quote, bullet points)
June 2 Beowulf Mining PLC :
* Says the Mining Inspectorate of Sweden has awarded the Company an Exploration Licence for Åtvidaberg nr 1, with the Company focusing on the prospect of polymetallic discoveries
* Licence is valid for 3 years from May 30, 2016
Source text: bit.ly/1sqzItj
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sees outflows of 2.4 billion pounds in current quarter (Adds detail from statement, background, CEO quote, bullet points)
LONDON, Feb 2 Mining and trading group Glencore's full-year output was in line with target, it said on Thursday, and reiterated its 2017 guidance.
* Competition and Markets Authority serves initial enforcement order under section 72(2) of Enterprise Act 2002 on Feb. 1, in relation to completed acquisition by anticipated acquisition by Menzies Aviation Plc and Menzies Aviation Inc. Of Asig Holdings Limited and Asig Holdings Corp Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Maiya Keidan)