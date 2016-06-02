BRIEF-GXP German Properties completes property acquisition in Dresden
* Successfully completes property acquisition in Dresden and achieves successes in the asset management of the portfolio
June 2 Internacional de Titulos Sociedad Titulizadora SA (Intertitulos) :
* Said on Wednesday appointed new CEO Wilfredo Segundo Trigo Cohello effective June 1
* Trigo Cohello replaces Felipe Goicochea de Benito who held the CEO position since Dec. 2013
FRANKFURT, Feb 2 German prosecutors said on Thursday their investigation of Deutsche Boerse Chief Executive Carsten Kengeter for suspected insider trading related to talks held between the group's management and the London Stock Exchange between July/August and December 2015.
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 2 South Africa's ruling African National Congress (ANC) denied a newspaper report on Thursday that President Jacob Zuma had accused the finance ministry of thwarting the party's efforts to give blacks a bigger stake in the economy.