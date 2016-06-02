Reckitt Benckiser in talks to buy Mead Johnson Nutrition - WSJ
Feb 1 UK consumer giant Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc is in talks to buy baby-food maker Mead Johnson Nutrition Co, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.
June 2 Private equity group EQT:
* EQT VII acquires Building and Facility business segment from Bilfinger
* Says purchase price corresponds to an enterprise value of 1.4 billion euro
* Says purchase price comprises a cash component and a deferred purchase price component with annual interest upon maturity
* As part of the agreement, Bilfinger has secured a share in the future exit proceeds of EQT from Building and Facility through an instrument similar to an earn-out
* Building and Facility employs more than 20,000 people.
* The annual output volume generated amounts to around EUR 2.5 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
Feb 1 UK consumer giant Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc is in talks to buy baby-food maker Mead Johnson Nutrition Co, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.
HAMBANTOTA, Sri Lanka, Feb 2 China signed a deal with Sri Lanka late last year to further develop the strategic port of Hambantota and build a huge industrial zone nearby, a key part of Beijing's ambitions to create a modern-day "Silk Road" across Asia.
* Following acquisition, SureTec will operate as a separate business unit