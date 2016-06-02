June 2 PrimeTel PLC :

* Reported on Wednesday that Francoudi and Stephanou Limited's stake in the company increases from 0.0 to 5.12 percent

* Teledev East Limited's stake in the company decreases from 10.12 to 0.03 percent

* Ermis Stephanou's stake in the company increases from 14.09 to 20.45 percent

