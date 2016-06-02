BRIEF- New Equity Ventures unit acquires IT company via non-cash issue
* Said on Wednesday its wholly-owned subsidiary, B18 Invest IV AB, had acquired Ayima Holding Ltd
June 2 Just Loans Group PLC :
* Reported on Wednesday that increases maximum amount of 2016 bonds to 6 million pounds ($8.67 million)
* Applies to issue up to 20.0 million pounds 2018 bonds and initially issues 5.6 million pounds
* Applies to issue up to 20.0 million pounds 2020 bonds and initially issues 6.9 million pounds
OSLO, Feb 2 DNB, Norway's largest bank, said it would focus on a "robust" dividend payouts ahead, flush from reporting better-than-expected fourth-quarter results and lower-than-expected loan losses on Thursday.
* For 2016, Wereldhave Belgium posts a profit of 66.2 million euros ($71.4 million) versus 49.4 million euros in 2015