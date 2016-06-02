June 2 Just Loans Group PLC :

* Reported on Wednesday that increases maximum amount of 2016 bonds to 6 million pounds ($8.67 million)

* Applies to issue up to 20.0 million pounds 2018 bonds and initially issues 5.6 million pounds

* Applies to issue up to 20.0 million pounds 2020 bonds and initially issues 6.9 million pounds

