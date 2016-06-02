June 2 Atlantic Insurance Company Public Ltd :

* Approves dividend of 0.085 euros ($0.0949) per share

* 14th June to be Ex-dividend date, 15th June to be Record date and 5th July to be Payment date

Source text: bit.ly/1TLxNGq

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.8958 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)