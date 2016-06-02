June 2 French car parts supplier Valeo said on Thursday it would buy German clutch manufacturer FTE Automotive for 819.3 million euros ($914 mln).

Valeo, in a statement, said it had signed an agreement to buy 100 percent of FTE from Bain Capital Private Equity, which bought the German company in 2013 for 400 million euros.

(Reporting by Alan Charlish; Editing by Susan Fenton)