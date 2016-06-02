BRIEF-Vijaya Bank Dec-qtr profit rises more than four-fold
* Dec quarter net profit 2.30 billion rupees versus net profit of 526.1 million rupees year ago
June 2 Poland's PKO :
* Poland's No.1 lender said on Thursday it would recommend a dividend payout of 1 zloty ($0.2543) per share, totalling 1.25 billion zlotys, it said in a statement.
* The dividend comes from the bank's profits from before 2015, it said, and will only be paid out if by Dec. 8 there are no regulatory changes, and the lender does not take over a bank or any other financial sector entity.
* From 2015 profit, which stood at close to 2.6 billion zlotys, the bank will set aside 2.5 billion zlotys as supplementary capital, and 71 million zlotys as reserve capital.
* Last month, the financial regulator KNF recommended the bank withhold at least 50 percent of its 2015 profit. Source text on Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9318 zlotys) (Reporting by Wiktor Szary; editing by Adrian Croft)
LONDON, Feb 2 Aberdeen Asset Management said total assets under management fell to 302.7 billion pounds ($383.22 billion) in the three months to the end of December, as demand from clients to withdraw cash more than offset market gains.
* Said on Wednesday that it issued 42.0 million no-par shares for the total value of 2.1 million euros ($2.27 million) in favour of Sintesi SpA