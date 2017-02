June 3 Soho Development SA :

* Said on Thursday that unit Soho Feniks sp. z o.o. was granted 58.5 million zlotys ($14.88 million) construction loan

* Loan to cover the expenses of construction of 12,044.90 m2 SOHO Factory building in Warsaw

