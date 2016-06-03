June 3 Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE):

* Said on Thursday that after trading session on June 17 the quarterly adjustment of portfolios of WIG20, WIG20TR, mWIG40, sWIG80, WIG30 and WIG30TR indices will be carried out

* The portfolios of WIG20, WIG20TR, WIG30 and WIG30TR indices will remain unchanged

* Integer.pl SA will be replaced by Polnord SA in mWIG40 index

* 11 Bit Studios SA, Integer.pl SA, MLP Group SA , Rank Progress SA, X Trade Brokers Dom Maklerski SA will join sWIG80 index

* ATM Grupa SA, Lubawa SA, Ovostar Union SA, Paged SA, Polnord SA will leave sWIG80 index

(Gdynia Newsroom)