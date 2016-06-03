June 3 Aliansce Shopping Centers SA :

* Announced on Thursday that the agreement for the purchase of 16.7 million of its common shares by Altar Empreendimentos e Participacoes SA from GGP Brazil III LLC was cancelled with return of 15.5 million shares

* The agreement for the purchase of 1.5 million of its common shares by Henrique C. Cordeiro Guerra Neto from GGP Brazil III LLC was cancelled with return of 1.4 million shares

* The agreement for the purchase of 1.5 million of its common shares by Delcio Lage Mendes from GGP Brazil III LLC was cancelled with return of 1.4 million shares

(Gdynia Newsroom)