BRIEF-Star Gas Partners Q1 rev. rises 20.4 pct
* Star Gas Partners, L.P. reports fiscal 2017 first quarter results
June 3 Concentradora Fibra Danhos SA de CV :
* Said on Thursday that it had filed before the National Banking and Securities Commission (CNBV) and the Mexican Stock Exchange a request to establish a five year revolving debt issuance program of long term trust certificates for a maximum amount of up to 8.00 billion Mexican pesos ($428.6 million)
* Pursuant to the program, the trust filed before the CNBV a request to issue trust certificates for up to 4.00 billion Mexican pesos aiming to place about 3.00 billion Mexican pesos, through two issuances in communicating vessels, 10-year fixed rate and up to five years variable rate, respectively
* Estimates closing the transaction during the last week of June
* Plans to use resources to fund corporate purposes and working capital, including the acquisition, construction and development of projects, among others
Source text: bit.ly/1Pq3aKf
Further company coverage:
($1 = 18.6650 Mexican pesos) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Star Gas Partners, L.P. reports fiscal 2017 first quarter results
* Reports record quarterly revenue of $893 million and record quarterly diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.94
* FTD Companies Inc - Walden will succeed Christopher W. Shean