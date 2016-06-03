BUZZ-DJI: Post-election rally on shaky ground
** DJI has so far topped within a Fibo proj zone; Monday's sharp set back can kick-off multi-week pull back, though still need break of 19843.94 to confirm
June 3 Human Stem Cells Institute :
* Q1 net loss 7.16 million roubles ($106,783.59)
* Q1 revenue 93.6 million roubles Source text: bit.ly/1ZiDpvB Further company coverage: ($1 = 67.0515 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Tenax Therapeutics announces top-line results from phase 3 levo-cts trial in cardiac surgery
* ChemDiv-Entered into hit identification collaboration with Janssen to identify potent hit series for range of targets across multiple therapeutic areas