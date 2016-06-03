BRIEF-John B Sanfilippo & Son reports Q2 EPS $1.13
* Second quarter EPS increased by 5.6% to a second quarter record $1.13 per share diluted; board of directors adopts annual dividend policy
June 3 Sare Holding SAB de CV :
* Said on Thursday it had signed a partnership agreement with CADU to build and sell 1,200 houses, located in Cancun, Quintana Roo, which will generate revenue of about 504 million Mexican pesos ($27 million)
* Sare will contribute 50 percent of land and 50 percent of working capital to the partnership, CADU acquired 50 percent of land and will contribute 50 percent of capital and will be responsible for bridge loans for construction
* Q4 revenue $226.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $224.5 million
Feb 1 A U.S. jury in Texas on Wednesday ordered Facebook Inc., its virtual reality unit Oculus, and other defendants to pay a combined $500 million to ZeniMax Media Inc., a video game publisher that says Oculus stole its technology.