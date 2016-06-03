BRIEF-Charter Communications says "disappointed" with NY AG's lawsuit
* "Disappointed" NY AG chose to file lawsuit on Time Warner Cable's broadband speed ads that occurred before merger with Charter Further company coverage:
June 3 Talen Energy Corp
* Talen Energy to be acquired by Riverstone Holdings LLC for $14.00/share in cash, transaction has total enterprise value of about $5.2 billion
* Talen Energy says affiliates of Riverstone currently own about 35 percent of outstanding shares of Talen Energy common stock
* Purchase price represents 56 percent premium to closing price of $9.00/share on march 31; deal provides for "go-shop" period of 40 days
* Agreement provides for payment of termination fee to Riverstone in event agreement is terminated for superior proposal of $50 million
* Termination fee to be reduced to $25 million if Talen Energy accepts superior proposal made during go-shop period
* Consideration of about $1.8 billion expected to be funded by conversion of Riverstone's existing ownership of Talen shares, Talen's cash on hand, term loan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )
* "Disappointed" NY AG chose to file lawsuit on Time Warner Cable's broadband speed ads that occurred before merger with Charter Further company coverage:
DETROIT, Feb 1 Automakers on Wednesday are likely to report a 3 percent decline in U.S. auto sales for January after a surprisingly strong December stole some thunder from the start of the new year, industry analysts and economists said.
* Acquires 448,000 Sq Ft (42,000 Sqm) Through Two Transactions In Chicago