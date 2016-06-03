Sterling steadies after worst fall since October
LONDON, June 3 European stocks markets fell and Germany's 10-year bond yield hit its lowest level this year after weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data on Friday prompted investors to scale back expectations for a rise in U.S. interest rates soon.
Non-farm payrolls increased by only 38,000 last month, the smallest gain since September 2010, the U.S. Labor Department said. The consensus was for a rise of 164,000.
European shares turned negative, with both the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 and the STOXX Europe 600 indexes trading 0.2 percent lower.
Germany's benchmark 10-year Bund yield extended its falls to 0.073 percent, its lowest level this year and British 10-year government bond yields dropped to their lowest level in almost four months at 1.291 percent, down 5 basis points on the day.
Sterling rose to a day's high of $1.4498 up 0.5 percent on the day from $1.4432 before the U.S. jobs data was released.
LONDON, Feb 2 Sterling and UK government bond yields tumbled on Thursday after the Bank of England appeared to be in no rush to tighten monetary policy in its latest inflation report, disappointing bets that interest rates could be hiked by the end of the year.
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv (New throughout after surge in pound)