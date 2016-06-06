June 6 EC2 SA :

* Said on Friday that it signed an agreement with BIT EVIL SA for IT support services delivery

* Under the agreement the company will provide analysis, design, and application development services as well as installation and configuration of the applications, and documentation

* The estimated maximum value of the deal is 4.9 million zlotys ($1.3 million) gross

* Deal is signed until June 30, 2017

($1 = 3.8637 zlotys)