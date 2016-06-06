June 6 Ambromobiliare S.p.A. :

* Reported on Sunday that on June 3 it concluded offer to issue maximum of 1.2 million ordinary shares

* A total of 61,715 shares (5.7 pct of shares in the offer) were subscribed for total value of 201,525 euros ($228,569.66)

* Says subscribed share capital is currently equal to 2.4 million euros divided into 2.4 million shares

