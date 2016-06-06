June 6 Semperit AG Holding :

* Said on Friday that partial award was rendered in the arbitration proceedings against SSC

* As already reported, Semperit Group is involved in arbitration proceedings against its Thai joint venture partner, Sri Trang-Agro Industry Public Co Ltd. Group and the joint venture company Siam Sempermed Corporation Ltd. (SSC)

