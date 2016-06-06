June 6 Naturex SA :

* Naturex and Adamed Consumer Healthcare SA., a Polish producer of Over-the-Counter drugs and dietary supplements signed on Saturday cooperation agreement to an exclusive global license for Aronox aronia extract

* As licensee, Naturex is given global exclusive rights to use the Aronox clinical dossier and trademark and to sublicense it to its B2B customers in all territories where the trademark has been registered, apart from four eastern European countries and Spain

Source text: bit.ly/1UIHtX8

