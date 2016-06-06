BRIEF-Mena Real Estate to sell 2.6 mln treasury shares
* Gets CMA approval to sell 2.6 million treasury shares
June 6 ALTUS Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych SA :
* Said on Friday that it plans to launch a share buyback program
* Said maximum number of shares to be bought back under the program is 11,250,000 shares that represent up to 19.29 percent of the company's share capital
* The proposed price per share in the buyback is 16 zlotys ($4.13)
* Under the buyback plans to distribute its profit and free cash accumulated among its shareholders
* The share buyback program proposal will be voted on the company's shareholders general meeting called for June 10
($1 = 3.8718 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* FY net profit 15.6 million dinars versus 14.3 million dinars year ago
* FY consol net profit after tax EGP 1.35 billion versus EGP 1.04 billion year ago