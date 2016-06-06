BRIEF-Mena Real Estate to sell 2.6 mln treasury shares
* Gets CMA approval to sell 2.6 million treasury shares Source:(http://bit.ly/2kuITXa) Further company coverage:
June 6 CMVM:
* Portuguese market regulator CMVM announced on Friday that Banco Comercial Portugues SA's shares were temporarily banned from short-selling for June 6 after the decline in the share price of 10.11 percent in relation to the closing price on the previous trading day
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* FY net profit 15.6 million dinars versus 14.3 million dinars year ago
* FY consol net profit after tax EGP 1.35 billion versus EGP 1.04 billion year ago