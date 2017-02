June 6 Adform Group SA :

* Said on Friday that it received signed annex to the agreement for sale of shares in its unit Wimet Sp. z o.o.

* Under the annex the parties agreed to lower sale price to 570,000 zlotys ($147,146)

* The outstanding 400,000 zlotys to be paid will be settled until Jan. 30, 2017

* The sale agreement was signed on Feb. 21, 2015

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 3.8737 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)