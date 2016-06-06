June 6 Ipopema Securities SA :

* Said on Friday that in its projects of resolutions for the shareholders' general meeting proposed to allocate whole FY 2015 net profit of 3.5 million zlotys ($907,112) to dividend payment

* Said called the shareholders' general meeting for June 29

($1 = 3.8584 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)