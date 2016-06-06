Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
June 6 Comp SA :
* Said on Friday that in its projects of resolutions for the shareholders' general meeting proposed to allocate whole FY 2015 net profit of 26.8 million zlotys ($6.9 million) to supplementary capital
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.8592 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)