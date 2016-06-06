BRIEF-Mena Real Estate to sell 2.6 mln treasury shares
* Gets CMA approval to sell 2.6 million treasury shares
June 6 Diviso Grupo Financiero SA :
* Said on Friday NCF Consultores transferred its entire stake of 8.51 percent in Diviso Grupo Financiero to Maj Invest Financial Inclusion Fund II K/S
* Maj Invest Financial Inclusion Fund II increases its stake in Diviso Grupo Financiero from 9.99 percent to 18.5 percent
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* FY net profit 15.6 million dinars versus 14.3 million dinars year ago
* FY consol net profit after tax EGP 1.35 billion versus EGP 1.04 billion year ago