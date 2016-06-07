June 7 iQ Power Licensing AG :

* Said on Monday revenues from operations improved in the second half of 2015 from 0.1 million Swiss francs ($103,007.83) to 0.2 million francs with a total of 0.3 million francs for the full year 2015

* For the year, sales decreased from 1.0 million francs (2014) to only 0.3 million francs in 2015

* The loss in the second half of 2015 showed an improvement over the first half of 2015 from minus 1.4 million francs to minus 1.1 million francs

* As orders and capacity expands in Korea, management anticipates for 2016 significantly stronger sales than in 2015

* Too early to make a firm profit forecast for 2016, however, barring major unforeseen events, a worst case/best case scenario would show operative profits anywhere from some hundred thousand francs loss to a several hundred thousand francs profit

