June 7 Swiss Prime Site AG :

* Launched a convertible bond in the amount of approximately 250 million Swiss francs ($257.84 million) maturing in 2023

* Bond will be offered to investors with an interest margin of 0.00 percent - 0.40 percent, payable annually in arrears and a convertible premium range 25 percent - 30 percent

Source text - bit.ly/1UvTvhh

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.9696 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)