BRIEF-Medical helicopter company Air Methods exploring sale- WSJ, citing sources
* Medical helicopter company air methods exploring a sale- WSJ, citing sources Source text : http://on.wsj.com/2jVSaGE
June 7 Swiss Prime Site AG :
* Launched a convertible bond in the amount of approximately 250 million Swiss francs ($257.84 million) maturing in 2023
* Bond will be offered to investors with an interest margin of 0.00 percent - 0.40 percent, payable annually in arrears and a convertible premium range 25 percent - 30 percent
Source text - bit.ly/1UvTvhh
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9696 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Medical helicopter company air methods exploring a sale- WSJ, citing sources Source text : http://on.wsj.com/2jVSaGE
* OCC announces total cleared contract volume down nine percent in January
NEW YORK, Jan 31 The independent boutique wealth management firm HighTower said it landed its second billion-dollar financial advisory team of the month on Tuesday.