BRIEF-OCC says total cleared contract volume down 9 pct in January
* OCC announces total cleared contract volume down nine percent in January
June 7Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE):
* Resolves to suspend trading of Topmedical SA from June 7 till July 7 as per request from Polish Financial Supervision Authority KNF
Source text: bit.ly/1U5w1Cp
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* OCC announces total cleared contract volume down nine percent in January
NEW YORK, Jan 31 The independent boutique wealth management firm HighTower said it landed its second billion-dollar financial advisory team of the month on Tuesday.
KINSHASA, Feb 1 Congo's main opposition leader, Etienne Tshisekedi, one of the country's most important advocates of democracy, has died in Brussels aged 84, diplomatic sources said on Wednesday.