June 7 Ralph Lauren Corp :
* Expects its fiscal 2017 restructuring activities to result
in approximately $180-$220 million of annualized expense savings
* Expense savings are related to its initiatives to
streamline organizational structure and rightsize its cost
structure
* Expects to incur restructuring charges of up to $400
million as a result of fiscal 2017 restructuring activities and
up to a $150 million inventory charge
* Sees consolidated net revenues for fiscal 2017 to decrease
at a low-double digit rate
* Operating margin for fiscal 2017 is currently anticipated
to be approximately 10 percent
* Capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $375
million in fiscal 2017
* Sees Q1 consolidated net revenues to decline at a
mid-single digit rate-single digit rate
* Operating margin for Q1 of fiscal 2017 is expected to be
approximately 110-160 basis points below comparable prior year
period
* Q1 revenue view $1.56 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY 2017 revenue view $7.10 billion -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Will evolve its product, marketing and shopping experience
* Will evolve its operating model by significantly reducing
supply chain lead times
* Will also rightsize cost structure and implement an
ROI-driven financial model to free up resources
* New plan includes strengthening leadership team and
creating a more nimble organization by moving from an average of
9 to 6 layers
* Annualized expense savings are in addition to $125 million
of annualized cost savings associated with fiscal 2016
restructuring activities
* Expects to stabilize performance in fiscal 2018 and pivot
to growth off of a smaller, more profitable base in fiscal 2019
* Sees improving operating margins in both fiscal 2018 and
fiscal 2019
* In fiscal 2020, company is targeting market share growth
and a mid-teens operating margin
