UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 7 Cherry AB :
* Says the company's B2B-Business Area, Yggdrasil Gaming, has been awarded Gibraltar license by the Gibraltar License Authority
* Says Yggdrasil is ready with its preparation and is currently supporting its customer to finalized integration
Source text: bit.ly/1WDil53
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources