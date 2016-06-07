Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
June 7 Euskaltel Sa
* UBS says it has placed 7 million shares in Euskaltel at 8.70 euros per share, or for 61.7 million euros ($70.08 million)in total
* Says shares represent about 4.7 percent of Euskaltel's share capital
* Says shares placed on behalf of Franklin Mutual Advisers LLC Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8804 euros) (Reporting by madrid.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)