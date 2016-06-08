(Adds details)

June 8 Clas Ohlson :

* Says proposed dividend is 5.75 SEK per share

* Says fiscal Q4 operating profit amounted to -126 mln SEK

* Reuters poll: Operating result was seen at SEK -117 million, dividend/share at SEK 5.83

* Says sales in May amounted to 540 MSEK, up 1 pct in local currencies vs Reuters poll of 5 pct rise

* Says total May sales -3 pct vs Reuters poll +0.9 pct

* Says fourth quarter impacted by a later spring that resulted in lower gardening-related activities

* Says during 2016/17 financial year, plans to establish 10-15 new stores, entailing 3-8 new stores net taking into account the restructuring in the UK

* Says start-up cost for German establishment is estimated to amount to 15 mln SEK during the first quarter 2016/17