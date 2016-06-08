June 8 J Sainsbury

* Shares up 1.5 percent after Q1 sales slightly beat analysts' expectations

* CEO says expects deflation to continue through the autumn

* CFO says price position versus peers has improved over last 3 months

* CFO says remains on track to complete Home Retail deal in Q3 of 2016

* CFO says Q1 price deflation was 1 percent Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)