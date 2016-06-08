June 8Tele Columbus AG :

* Said on Tuesday it has announced launch of syndication for a 125 million euros ($142.05 million)new First Lien Term Loan B add-on

* Said expects the transaction to be closed by the end of June 2016

($1 = 0.8800 euros)