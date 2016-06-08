** Workspace Group Plc, landlord for small businesses, rises as much as 4.5 pct after co reports solid results

** FY PBT up 8.7 pct; ups total dividend by 25 pct

** Stock best performer on FTSE Mid Cap Index

** At least three analysts say that NAV of 923p/shr beats expectations; JP Morgan est of 879p/shr, Liberum est of 889p/shr, Stifel est of 851p/shr

** Liberum says prospect for continued underlying double-digit rental growth remains well ahead of the sector; keeps "buy" rating