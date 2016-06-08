BRIEF-Korea Deposit Insurance cuts stake in Woori Bank to 21.4 pct
* Says Korea Deposit Insurance Corporation cuts stake in the co by selling 13.5 million shares of the co
June 8 Technical Olympic SA :
* Said on Tuesday to propose to issue bond up to 5.0 million euros ($5.69 million)
($1 = 0.8793 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
TAIPEI, Feb 3 Taiwan stocks were mostly flat on Friday after early gains were eroded when regional and China markets fell after Beijing unexpectedly hiked short-term rates. China's central bank surprised financial markets by raising short-term interest rates on the first day back from a long holiday, in a further sign that it is slowly moving to a tighter policy bias as the economy shows signs of steadying. As of 0313 GMT, the main TAIEX index was largely unchanged at 9,43
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_02032017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Budget session of parliament continues in New Delhi. 3:00 pm: Finance Minister at interactive session with industry chambers in New Delhi. 5:00 pm: RBI to release weekly f