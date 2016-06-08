LONDON, June 8 The yield on Germany's 10-year
government bond fell on Wednesday to a new record
low below 0.04 percent, according to Tradeweb data.
The yield, the benchmark for euro zone borrowing costs, fell
as far as 0.035 percent, down 1.5 basis points on the day.
"We are a few basis points away from negative territory and
given the Brexit vote later this month, that may give it a final
push, it is quite likely we will over the next couple of weeks
dip into negative territory," said Martin Van Vliet, senior
rates strategist at ING.
